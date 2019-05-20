“The Dome of Universe” named best doc at Terres Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mahmud Nazeri’s film “The Dome of Universe” has won the award for best history and heritage documentary at the Terres Festival in Tortosa, Spain.

The documentary is about Damavand, a small town located near Iran’s highest mountain of the same name.

The film depicts the city’s culture, history, architecture, beautiful nature and people with traditional lifestyles.

Iranian scholar and architect Ali Afshar was a member of the jury of the festival, which was held from April 26 to May 5.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Mahmud Nazeri’s documentary “The Dome of Universe”.

ABU/MMS/YAW