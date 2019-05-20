Owj turns spotlight on Jangali Movement in new docudrama

TEHRAN – The Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution producing revolutionary works in art and cinema, is producing a docudrama on the Jangali Movement and its leader, Mirza Kuchak Khan Jangali.

Ardalan Ashuri is the director of the 7-episode miniseries “Gileva”, which will be broadcast from IRIB Channel 3 after the holy month of Ramadan, the Persian service of IRNA announced on Monday.

The miniseries is being filmed on location in Tehran and the northern Iranian towns of Siahkal and Kiashahr.

Behruz Shoeibi stars as Mirza Khuchak Khan and Hamidreza Pegah, Setareh Eskandari, Mehran Rajabi and Amir-Hossein Seddiq are the main members of the cast.

Jangali Movement (1915-20) took shape in the aftermath of the 1905-11 Constitutional Revolution under the leadership of Mirza Kuchak Khan Jangali in response to the period of political decay brought about by the advent of World War I and the occupation of Iran by Anglo-Russian and Ottoman troops.

Behruz Afkhami has previously made the TV series “Kuchake Jangali” about the Jangali Movement during the 1980s.

Photo: Behruz Shoeibi (2nd R) plays the role of Mirza Kuchak Khan Jangali in the miniseries “Gileva”.

RM/MMS/YAW