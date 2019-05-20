Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” 

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Shahrdad Rohani will be performing Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” during a concert at Vahdat Hall on June 12 and 13.

The Tehran Choir, which will be conducted by Mehdi Qasemi, is scheduled to accompany the orchestra during the performance.

The orchestra celebrated German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday by performing the “Symphony No. 9” in March.

Photo: Shahrdad Rohani conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra during a performance at the 34th Fajr Music Festival in Tehran in February 2019. (Tehran Times/Bahman Vakhshur)

