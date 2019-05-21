Obama's role in the upcoming U.S. presidential election

Barack Obama will undoubtedly play a big role in the presidential elections of 2020. During the congressional elections in 2018, Obama also played a significant role in the Democrats' victory in the House of Representatives. The former president of the United States intends to officially announce his support for Biden in the final round of the upcoming US presidential election race. While Biden will have to go through the Democratic primaries for the first time in the final stages of the election.

Polls show that Joe Biden has a lot of chances to win over people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Obama will officially announce his support for his deputy Joe Biden in the final round of the upcoming presidential election race.

Overcoming the current president of the United States has turned into the main goal of the Democrats in the United States. American Democrats who have been isolated in the last two years, and lost the White House, the Senate, and many governorates, are now planning to win the presidential election( 2020).On the other hand, the public dissatisfaction raised over the performance of the US President has given hope to the Democrats for winning the next election.

Moreover, former US President Barack Obama challenged the existing policies in the United States during John McCain’s funeral, without naming Trump. Delivering his eulogy, Obama said: “So much of our politics, our public life, our public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult and phony controversies and manufactured outrage.”

In recent mounts, many of the American Democrats have intensified their verbal and political attacks on President Donald Trump. Former Secretary of State John Kerry implicitly stated that he would not rule out running for president in 2020. Kerry was the Democratic nominee for president in 2004 but ultimately lost the election to former US President George W. Bush. He had also emphasized the critical situation of the United States following the presence of Trump at the White House. Also Al Gore, the former vice president, and Democratic presidential candidate, publicly called for President Donald Trump to resign.

As NPR reported, Many Democrats are angry. They're angry with President Trump's election and what it represents. And they're angry about the direction of the country, and the inequities in American life. So it would make sense that the person running for the Democratic nomination for president would channel that anger. President Trump did it to win over the Republican base in 2016, saying he gladly carries the "mantle of anger."Not Joe Biden.

The Democrat tried to put forward a message of unity Saturday at a major campaign rally in Philadelphia before 6,000 people, according to a security official with the campaign, capping off his presidential campaign kickoff."Some say Democrats don't want to hear about unity," Biden said. "That they are angry– and the angrier you are – the better. That's what they are saying you to have to do to win the Democratic nomination. Well, I don't believe it. I believe Democrats want to unify this nation. That's what we've always been about. Unity."

He spoke of choosing "hope over fear, truth over lies and, yes, unity over fear." He called it a "different path" that can bring together "Democrats, Republicans, and independents."

For Barack Obama's vice president, it made sense but lots of liberals aren't buying it. Rebecca Traister, who authored the book Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger, tweeted that Biden is "deeply wrong" that "Anger at injustice has catalyzed transformative change; 'unity' has not."

Anyway, Biden will face the opportunities and challenges of the upcoming presidential election. But what's the main constellation of how Barack Obama will play in the presidential election of 2020? Rachel O'Neill wrote in FOXBusiness that Twenty-one Democrats are vying for the chance to face-off against President Trump in the 2020 fight for the White House Opens a New Window. , but it’s a former president who could help determine who gets that chance.

“Obama is gold to Democrats right now,” Democratic strategist and head of research at Bustle Digital Group, Jessica Tarlov, told “WSJ at Large” Opens a New Window. host Gerry Baker. “Going into the midterms it was the number one thing people were looking for in their candidates... that they had served with Obama in some way or another.”

The Obama connection is seemingly giving former Vice President Joe Biden a leg-up in the race with a recent Hill-HarrisX poll Opens a New Window. showing Biden with a 32-point lead against other Democrats.“Joe Biden presents such an interesting potential threat because he still does seem to be able to speak the language of that Obama-Trump voter,” says Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican pollster and founder of research firm Ecehlon Insights. “I think Biden is formidable,” she concluded.

But with Biden having been in politics for a half of century, “there’s certainly a lot of footage of [him] making mistakes on the trail” argued Tarlov. “He’s lost running for president twice before.”Biden came out swinging in his presidential campaign, attacking President Trump’s character in his first ad. That is the “smartest way for Joe Biden to have entered this race,” Tarlov said. “Make [the race] squarely about him versus Donald Trump… But [Biden] is definitely beatable.”

But the question every Democrat wants to know is, is President Trump beatable? Despite the declining unemployment, accelerating economic growth Opens a New Window. , and rising wages under President Trump, there is “plenty of reason to think this president will be defeated” in the 2020 elections, Tarlov said.“It’s not ‘just the economy, stupid’,” she argued. “It’s healthcare, stupid.”

The latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll Opens a New Window. showed healthcare ranking as the number one issue for voters heading into the next election at 24 percent. Immigration coming in second at 18 percent. And the economy and jobs in third place with 14 percent.“There are people that don’t love [Trump] as president but give him credit for the economy,” said Anderson. The NBC/WSJ poll showed President Trump at an overall approval rating of 46 percent, but that number jumps to 51 percent in his dealing with the economy.

However, Anderson warned: “you can be a victim of your own success…the economy is no longer the number one issue.”Republicans have now owned some of the healthcare mess with the actions that they’ve taken over the last 2 1/2 years. And that remains a really big politician liability for the GOP,” she explained.

Ultimately, Barack Obama will play an active role in the final stages of the presidential election in the United States. This may not be good for Republican politicians, and especially for Trump!



