“When the Moon Was Full” director, stars named NLAI goodwill ambassadors

TEHRAN – Director Narges Abyar, and Hutan Shakiba, Elnaz Shakerdoost and Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai, the stars of her acclaimed movie “When the Moon Was Full”, were selected as goodwill ambassadors for the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI).

They attended a screening of the movie at the NLAI where they were informed by their mission to the national art archives project by NLAI director Ashraf Borujerdi.

The national art archives is a new project launched by the library to help preserve the national memory of Iran in different fields of theater, music, poetry and cinema.

Abyar and the stars are the first ambassadors for the national art archives of the library.

“When the Moon Was Full” won a Crystal Simorgh in six categories, including best film and best director at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in February.

The film is about Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in Jundallah terrorist activities.

Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress for the portrayal of Faezeh, and Hutan Shakiba won the award for best actor for playing the role of Abdul-Hamid Rigi.

The movie also brought Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai the award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of the mother of the Rigi brothers.

Photo: “When the Moon Was Full” director Narges Abyar (R) is presented with a painting by NLAI director Ashraf Borujerdi (L) after being selected as a goodwill ambassador for NLAI national art archives.

