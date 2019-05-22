Iran, Indonesia ink MOU to enhance health co-op

TEHRAN – Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki and his Indonesian counterpart Nila Moeloek have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand cooperation in the health sector, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the 72nd World Health Assembly held from May 20 to 28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Annually held in Geneva, the World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of World Health Organization (WHO). The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, review and approve the proposed program budget.

As per the MOU, the two countries will enhance cooperation in the fields of medical education and training, research and development, health services, medical emergencies and crisis management, joint production of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and prevention of contagious diseases.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on Primary Health Care, which is an essential health care based on methods and technology made universally accessible to individuals, families, and communities.

The two-day Global Conference on Primary Health Care was organized by WHO and UNICEF in Kazakhstan in October 2018. Health ministers from 194 countries took part in the event.

FB/MG