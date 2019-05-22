OIC should not be a platform for division: Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholam Hossein Dehghani said on Tuesday that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should be a platform for promoting unity rather than division.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its summits especially the Mecca summit should a platform for promoting unity and integrity of the Islamic community, and should not be turned into a place for division,” he said during a meeting with ambassadors of the Islamic countries in Tehran.

The meeting was held ahead of an OIC summit in Mecca later this month.

Dehghani called on the Islamic countries to raise awareness against plots and deviations.

He noted that the Palestine issue should be the priority of the OIC.

“The Islamic governments should counter divisive actions and efforts that are being made to distract the attention of the organization’s members from the main issue of the Islamic world which is the Palestine issue,” the senior diplomat stated.

He added, “Any effort in this line would only serve (the interests of) the Zionist regime of Israel and the Trump administration.”

In the meeting, a number of the ambassadors also elaborated on their respective governments’ views on regional and global developments.

The ambassadors also raised questions about the agenda of the meeting which were responded by Dehghani.

NA/PA