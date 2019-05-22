119 gas supply projects inaugurated, commissioned by Rouhani

TEHRAN – Following the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to West Azarbaijan Province, 119 gas supply projects worth about $14.8 million were started or inaugurated across the province, Shana reported on Wednesday.

According to Hassan Montazer Torbati, the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), the projects include the inauguration or beginning of gas supply operations to 34 villages, 69 industrial units, 14 pressure reducing stations (TBS), and two industrial zones, which were inaugurated on Tuesday by the president through video conference.

Based on NIGC data, some 1,162 or 98 percent of the country’s cities are currently joined to the country’s national gas network and about 24,000 or 78 percent of the country’s total number of villages are also connected to the national network.

During his one-day trip visit to the northwestern province, President Rouhani launched and inaugurated some development, service, and infrastructure projects worth 44.65 trillion rials (about $1.063 billion).

Eight water projects worth 36 trillion rials (about $857 million) were the major projects launched or inaugurated, IRNA reported.

These development projects open a new chapter for the border province while creating direct jobs for 117,000 people and indirect jobs for 40,000 persons, as announced by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who accompanied the president during his trip.

As reported, the water projects supply drinking water for over 400,000 persons.

Silveh Dam and irrigation-drainage canals, Karam-Abad Dam and water transferring pipeline and three pumping stations, Sardasht Dam and Power plant, and Boylapoush Dam were some of the water projects that President Rouhani launched or put into operation in person or through video conference in the province.

Such projects play some significant role in sustainable development of the border provinces and promoting the living condition of their people, while preserving the environment.

