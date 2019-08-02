Energy projects worth $7.6b to be inaugurated by March 2020

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Thursday that 217 major energy projects worth 320 trillion rials (about $7.62 billion) will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

Speaking in the opening ceremony of a dam project in East Azarbaijan province, Ardakanian noted that the ministry will also commence 23 new projects worth 360 trillion rials (nearly $8.6 billion) during the current year.

The official underlined the inauguration of 60 trillion rials (over $1.42 billion) of water and electricity projects during President Rouhani’s visit to East Azarbaijan province, saying that “this is an indication of the government’s determination in improving the country’s energy infrastructure more than ever.”

The official further announced that by the end of the current Iranian calendar year over 1,440 villages will be supplied with drinkable water through pipelines.

“The statistics indicate that every week 30 villages are getting connected to the country’s national water supply network and this is a significant achievement for the government,” Ardakanian said.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, including some cabinet members, Rouhani paid a one-day visit to East Azarbaijan province.

Some 518 development projects worth Over 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) were inaugurated during President Rouhani’s visit to the northwestern province.

As reported by IRNA, the inaugurated projects included major power plant, water and dam projects as well as construction and infrastructure projects plus several economic, agriculture and mining ones.

EF/MA