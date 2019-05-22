Radio Iran honors storyteller Maryam Nashiba 

TEHRAN – Radio Iran honored Maryam Nashiba, the veteran storyteller who has been telling bedtime stories for kids on the radio program “Good Night Kids” since 1990, for her lifetime achievements during a special ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Academy of Persian Language and Literature director Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, Radio Iran director Mohammad-Jafar Mohammadzadeh and a number of cultural figures.

Speaking at the ceremony, Haddad-Adel pointed to the recent speeches of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who had warned poets and literati of the decay of the Persian language and said, “This is not the first time he has voiced his criticism. He has also instructed the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution to preserve the Persian language,” Haddad-Adel said.

In his annual meeting with poets and literati on Monday night, the Leader said, “I am very concerned about the Persian language, because in general, the Persian language has fallen into decay.”

He also criticized Persian media and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) for disregard of the standard language, using “faceless language” and foreign terms and words, and addressed the cultural officials and literati, “Don’t let the Persian language fall into decay and ruin.”

Mohammadzadeh in his brief remarks also emphasized preserving the Persian language and added, “My colleagues and I consider Radio Iran a base for the Persian language through different programs such as making use of precious Persian texts, introducing Persian language and producing Iranian music.”

A 12-volume encyclopedia of Persian language and literature compiled by Esmaeil Saadat published by the Academy of Persian Language and Literature was also unveiled at the ceremony.

The ceremony came to an end by unveiling a portrait of Nashiba.

Photo: Radio storyteller Maryam Nashiba unveils a portrait of herself at the Shohadaye Radio Studio in Tehran on May 21, 2019 after being honored for her lifetime achievements. (Tasnim/Hasssan Zarifmanesh)

