Iranologist Emiko Okada’s “Word Country Iran and I” published in Japan 

TEHRAN – Japanese Iranologist Emiko Okada’s latest book “Word Country Iran and I” has recently been published in Japan, publisher Heibonsha has announced.

The book released in Tokyo in March 2019 contains Emiko’s memoirs during her visit to Tehran in 2017 where she held talks with several Persian scholars and visited the Tehran International Book Fair.

Okada has previously conducted research on the Persian poet Ferdowsi and has translated his masterpiece, the Shahnameh, into Japanese.

She has also has translated the last 100 couplets of Khayyam’s poetry remaining untranslated from the original Persian.

Okada is one of the last survivors of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

She is also the author of “Persia’s Four Stories”. A Japanese translation by Okada of the Persian love story, Nezami Ganjavi’s Khosrow and Shirin, has previously been published.

Photo: Front cover of “Word Country Iran and I”.

