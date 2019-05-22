Book on history of dentistry in Iran published

TEHRAN – A book that chronicles the history of the field of dentistry in Iran has recently been published by Dandaneh Publications in Tehran.

Written by Saeid Mirsaeidi, “The History of Dentistry in Iran” is a long-term study on the different sources and articles written about the history of dentistry in Iran.

The author has read numerous memoirs and travelogues to collect information on dentistry in Iran.

In one of the chapters, the book carries an account of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah’s toothache.

Photo: Cover of “The History of Dentistry in Iran” by Saeid Mirsaeidi.

