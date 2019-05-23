Philanthropists support 28,000 orphans, deprived children

TEHRAN – Iranian benefactors have made cash and kind contributions from the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (starting on May 6) to help 28,000 children who are either orphaned or whose parents are financially struggling, deputy director of Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has announced.

There are currently 600,000 philanthropists who support orphaned children as well as children living in families in financial distress, IRNA quoted Alireza Asgarian as saying on Wednesday.

The foundation also intends to build housing units for families who cannot afford to rent houses, he added.

Last year, benefactors have allotted contributions in-kind or cash amounting to 7 trillion rials (about $166 million) to these children, he highlighted.

He further called on the donors to join hands and support 200,000 of such children.

FB/MG