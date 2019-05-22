Marc Wilmots officially named Iran coach

TEHRAN - Former Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has been officially named as new head coach of Iran national football team.

The 50-year-old coach signed a contract in Brussels on Wednesday amid growing speculations over his future.

"The contract was signed at the residence of the (Iran) ambassador between Mr. Wilmots and Mehdi Taj (the president of the Iranian football federation)," a diplomat at the embassy told AFP by telephone.

The former Belgian striker had travelled to Tehran last week and was expected to sign a $1.2 million (1 million euros) a year deal but returned to Belgium with no agreement.

Iranian news reports said the delay was caused by difficulties involved with "banking transfers."

The contract runs until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wilmots takes over from Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz who stepped down after eight years in charge in January following Iran's semi-final exit in the Asian Cup when they went down 3-0 to Japan.