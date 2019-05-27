Wilmots to start his job as Iran coach on Tuesday

TEHRAN - Former Belgium and Ivory Coast coach Marc Wilmots will start his job as new head coach of Iran national football team on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old coach signed a contract with Iran football federation last week in Brussels, Belgium amid growing speculations over his future.

The former Belgian striker has reportedly signed a $1.2 million (1 million euros) a year deal with Iran.

The contract runs until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wilmots took over from Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz who stepped down after eight years in charge in January following Iran's semi-final exit in the Asian Cup when they went down 3-0 to Japan.

Wilmots will start his work as Iran coach in two friendly matches against Syria and South Korea.

Iran, who are top AFC team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21, will host Syria in Tehran on June 6.

Team Melli will also face South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Iran are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.