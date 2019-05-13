Marc Wilmots reaches agreement with Iran: report

TEHRAN – Ex-Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has reportedly reached an agreement with Iranian Football Federation to take charge of Team Melli.

RTBF has reported that Iran has reached an agreement to pay the 50-year-old coach and his two Belgian assistants $1,500,000 per year.

The Iranian federation also wants former Team Melli captain Javad Nekounam to be a member of the coaching staff.

The Belgian led his homeland to the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, but was sacked after that tournament in France.

Wilmots, who is also on the Scotland's list of candidates, will replace Carlos Querioz in Team Melli.

Carlos Queiroz left Iran to take over as Colombia coach after Team Melli’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign in the United Arab Emirates in January earlier this year.

The Portuguese tactician spent eight years as Iran trainer and coached 100th match in 3-0 defeat by Japan in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semis.

Queiroz’s highlights during his time with Iran include two trips to the FIFA World Cup, becoming the first coach of the Iranian national team to lead the nation to consecutive world finals. On both occasions, Team Melli failed to progress past the group stage.

Wilmots has been without a team after leaving the Ivory Coast coaching position in November 2017. Another Belgian coach is currently in Iran. Georges Leekens, another former Red Devils coach, is in charge of Tractor Sazi football club.

Wilmots will start his work as Iran coach in two friendly matches against Syria and South Korea.

Iran, who are top AFC team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21, will host Syria in Tehran on June 6.

Team Melli will also face South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Iran are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein