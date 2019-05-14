Marc Wilmots named Iran football coach

TEHRAN – Belgian coach Marc Wilmots has been named as new head coach of Iran national football team, Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), said.

The 50-year-old coach will take charge of Team Melli until the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Wilmots is reportedly asking for an annual salary of US$ 1.5 million along with two assistant coaches of his choice. However, FFIRI is interested in adding former Iran international and Osasuna midfielder Javed Nekounam to the national team coaching staff.

The Belgian led his homeland to the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, but was sacked after that tournament in France.

Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, Morocco national team coach Herve Renard and former Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat were also nominated for this position.

Wilmots, who has replaced Carlos Queiroz who left Iran to take over as Colombia coach, was without a team after leaving the Ivory Coast coaching position in November 2017.

Wilmots will start his work as Iran coach in two friendly matches against Syria and South Korea.

Iran, who are top AFC team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21, will host Syria in Tehran on June 6.

Team Melli will also face South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Iran are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.



