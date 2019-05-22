Iran, Marc Wilmots still to reach agreement

TEHRAN - The Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has not reached an agreement with Belgian coach Marc Wilmots.

The Iranian federation had held positive talks with the former Belgium coach about leading Team Melli but an agreement was yet to be reached.

The 50-year-old coach had accepted to take charge of Iran national football team until the 2022 FIFA World Cup after visiting the accommodations of the national team in Tehran last week.

Wilmots has reached an initial agreement with Iran for an annual salary of US$ 1.5 million as well as two assistant coaches of his choice.

But hln.be has reported that Iran has asked Wilmots to settle in the country but the Belgian, who is without a team after leaving the Ivory Coast coaching position in November 2017, is going to travel to the west Asian country whenever there are international matches on the program



Iran, who are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year, will host Syria in Tehran on June 6 in a friendly match.



Team Melli will also face South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.



Iran are without a coach since Carlos Queiroz left Team Melli to take over as Colombia coach in late January