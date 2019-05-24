Iran, Russia explore ways of expanding railway co-op

TEHRAN - Saeed Rasouli, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI), met with Russian Railways (RZD) Vice President Alexander Misharin in Tehran to discuss ways of expanding cooperation, the RAI website reported.

According to RAI office of public relations, a Russian delegation from the country’s rail sector are visiting Iran to follow up on previous agreements and explore new avenues of cooperation.

In the meeting, Rasouli welcomed the Russian delegations visit to Iran and said that Iran attaches great importance to the development of the rail transportation industry’s infrastructure.

“One of our most important programs in this sector is the increase in the share of cargo and passenger traffic in Iranian railways,” he added.

Rasouli further noted that currently RAI has several rail projects on the agenda; one of which is the electrification of Garmsar-Ince Bouron line in collaboration with the Russian Railways.

He emphasized accelerating completion of joint projects and the need for cooperation on the completion of the international North–South Transport Corridor.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official mentioned his meeting with the head of RZD during the 70th meeting of CIS Council for rail transport in Helsinki and noted, “At that meeting, we discussed the two countries’ relations and cooperation in the rail transport industry and once again the two sides emphasized the determination for expansion of ties.”

Misharin for his part, mentioned the two countries’ great potentials for railway cooperation saying, “Fortunately, there are plenty of capacities and potentials to develop rail cooperation between Iran and Russia, and we can expand the value of our cooperation up to five billion euros.”

Touching upon joint projects, the official noted that the electrification of Garmsar-Ince Bouron line requires technically advanced equipment and technology, and the production process of these equipment has already begun in Russia.

EF/MA