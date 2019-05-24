Art exhibit on Khorramshahr underway at Tehran gallery 

TEHRAN – A multimedia exhibition featuring a historical and abstract account of what has happened in the southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr over the past 38 years is underway at Tehran’s Farmanfarma Gallery.

A collection of photos, sets of installation and video art and musical performances by 36 artists are on view at the exhibition titled “Khorramshahr + 30”, the Persian service of Honaronline reported on Thursday.

The exhibit that is being curated by Fereidun Farbud features the people’s resistance before the city was captured by Iraqi forces on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The liberation of Khorramshahr and daily life after the liberation of the city have also been regarded in the showcase.

Works by the photographers Jasem Ghazbanpu, Mohammad Farnud and Mohsen Tastani who covered the military operation during which Khorramshahr was liberated, have been selected for the exhibition.

Over 40 other artists, including Peyman Abdali, Saeideh Afrukhteh, Omid Shalmani, Mehdi Moqimnejad and Behruz Badruj, are collaborating in organizing the event, which will run until May 31.

The gallery can be found at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. in the Karim Khan neighborhood.



The exhibition has been organized to celebrate the 38th liberation anniversary of Khorramshahr. The city was liberated on May 24, 1982.

Photo: An art enthusiast visits “Khorramshahr + 30” at Tehran’s Farmanfarma Gallery on May 17, 2019. (Honaronline)

MMS/YAW