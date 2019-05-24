Iranians will make economic war planners regretful: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the Iranian people will make those in the United States who have waged an “economic war” against Iran “regretful”.

“Culture of altruism and resistance should show us the path. The enemies exert pressure against us to make us regret about our dignity and independence. However, the people will once again show that their plots will yield no fruit and will make the enemies regret,” he said during a speech at a national conference praising the sacrifices of war veterans.

He noted that the Iranian people will never surrender and will defeat enemies through unity.

"More than one year after the imposition of these severe sanctions, our people have not bowed to pressures despite facing difficulties in their lives," Rouhani said, according to IRNA.

“Today is the day of resistance. I tell the Iranian people clearly that we can defeat the U.S., the Zionist regime of Israel and reactionary countries in the region through resistance and unity,” Rouhani stated.

The president added that Iran will not surrender to U.S. pressure even if it is bombed.

"We need resistance so our enemies know that if they bomb our land, and if our children are martyred, wounded or taken as prisoners, we will not give up on our goals for the independence of our country and our pride."

During a session of the Administrative Council of West Azarbaijan Province on Tuesday, Rouhani denounced the U.S. sanctions campaign against Iran, saying Washington is “fighting” 82 Iranians not just the Iranian government.

“The United States’ current actions against the Iranian nation are not just war and sanction, but crime against humanity,” he said.

Rouhani said the Trump administration will regret its “unwise” approach toward Iran.

“The Americans have repeatedly failed on the same path, but they are doing it again, and they will regret this unwise action against a great, free nation,” he said.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA (the official for the international nuclear deal) and ordered reimposition of sanctions against Iran. The first round of sanctions went into force on August 6 and the second round, which targets Iran’s oil exports and banks, were snapped back on November 4.

John Bolton, the national security advisor to Trump, said in November 2018, “We think the (Iranian) government is under real pressure and it’s our intention to squeeze them very hard. As the British say, squeeze them until the pips squeak.”

Also, on April 22 the U.S. announced that Washington has decided not to extend waivers allowing major importers to continue buying oil from Iran. The waivers ended on May 2.

NA/PA