Irfan Buz nominated to take charge of Tractor Sazi: report

TEHRAN – Turkish football coach Irfan Buz has been reportedly nominated for Tractor Sazi coach, milliyet reported.

The Iranian football team parted ways with Belgian coach Georges Leekens after failed to book a place in 2020 AFC Champions League.

Now, Tractor Sazi has reportedly offered a two-year contract to the 47-year-old coach.

After his footballing career, Buz began working as a football coach. From 1999-2008, he served a youth coach in German club Barışspor Hackenberg.

Buz was appointed as Bursaspor in 2014. He also coached Gençlerbirliği, Yeni Malatyaspor, and Osmanlıspor.

Tractor Sazi have already worked with Turkish coach Ertugrul Saglam for three months in 2018.