Afghanistan’s oil ministry denies rumors of stopping oil imports from Iran

TEHRAN - Afghanistan ministry of oil and gas rejected reports claiming that the country has stopped crude imports from Iran, Fars news agency (FNA) reported.

"Oil imports from Iran have not been halted and no change has been made in the past policies," Mostafa Khalazayee, spokesman of the ministry, told FNA.

"There is no restriction in oil imports from Iran," he underlined.

According to the official, the only restriction which is currently applied to Iranian imports is regarding the consumption standards devised by the Afghan government which should be met and excessive imports by the Afghan businesspersons will be prevented.

Afghan media reports claimed recently that the country has halted imports of oil from Iran.

They also claimed that Afghanistan had pulled down its imports of oil products from Iran to zero almost a week ago, while the country used to import products such as Kerosene, Mazut, dissolvent and other oil products, previously.

Afghanistan stands among Iran’s major export destinations. The export of Iranian cement to Afghanistan has increased after the U.S. sanctions resumed on Iran.

In April, the United States announced that buyers of Iranian oil should stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, a move to choke off Tehran’s oil revenues.

The Trump administration said it will not renew exemptions granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil.

The United States reimposed sanctions in November on exports of Iranian oil after U.S. Donald Trump last spring unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 accord between Iran and six world powers.

Eight economies, including China and India and South Korea, were granted waivers for six months.

EF/MA