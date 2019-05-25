FICTS festival to be held on Qeshm 

TEHRAN – The 12th edition of the Tehran International FICTS Festival will be held on the Persian Gulf island Qeshm simultaneously from June 23 to 27, the organizers announced in a press release on Friday.

The Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) is the organizer of the sports film festival, which is a part of the World FICTS Challenge that runs in 16 countries around the world.

Winners of the festival are scheduled to be honored during a special ceremony on Qeshm Island.

The Iranian edition of the festival will be held in collaboration with Iran’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth, IRIB, Cinema Organization of Iran and Qeshm Free Zone Organization.

Winners in each category, including feature films, short films, documentaries, animations and TV shows, will be admitted to the Milano International FICTS Fest, which is scheduled to be held as the final phase of the World FICTS Challenge from October 25 to 30.

Photo: A poster for the 12th Tehran International FICTS Festival.

