“Foruzan”, “Slaughter” win awards at Fredonia Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian shorts “Foruzan” and “Slaughter” have won awards at the 2nd edition of the Fredonia Film Festival, an international festival of short films that was held in Dunkirk, New York in the U.S.

Directed by Mir Abbas Khosravinejad, “Foruzan” won the best picture award, while “Slaughter”, co-directed by Saman Hosseinpur and Ako Zandkarimi received the audience award.

“Foruzan” tells the story of a widow with two children living in a village in central Iran. She tries to protect her herd from robbery in the night.

“Slaughter” narrates the story of a family that is forced to slaughter their lone cow to pass the hard, cold winter days, although their son is not happy with it.

The festival, which was held on May 16 and 17, presents two awards, best picture and audience awards, in the two categories of short films and micro short films.

Photo: A scene from “Foruzan” by Iranian director Mir Abbas Khosravinejad.

