Iran’s Mollaei takes gold at IJF Grand Prix in Hohhot

TEHRAN – Saeid Mollaei of Iran claimed the gold medal at the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour at the Grand Prix in Hohhot on Saturday.

The Iranian representative defeated Japan’s Sotaro Fujiwara in the men’s under-81kg final.

The first bronze medal was won by Germany’s Dominic Ressel who caught African Championships gold medalist Mohamed Abdelaal from Egypt with a sumi-gaeshi for ippon.

The second bronze medal went to Asian-Pacific Championships bronze medalist Lee Sungho from South Korea who launched Otgonbaatar for ippon after 36 seconds of golden score.

Another Iranian judoka Mohammad Mohammadi Barimanloo bade an early farewell to the competition after losing to Cuban Magdiel Estrada in the men’s under -73kg.

The grand prix of the International Judo Federation (IJF), runs from May 24 to 26 in Hohhot, serves as an Olympic qualifier and attracts about 301 judokas from 43 countries and regions.