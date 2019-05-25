Modified version of Jamshid Mashayekhi statue set up near actor’s house 

TEHRAN – The bust of Jamshid Mashayekhi, which was removed for corrections about two weeks ago, was set up again near the actor’s house in the Velenjak neighborhood on Saturday.

The previous version was criticized for its poor resemblance by many people, including Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei.

Sculptor Reza Hassanzadeh, a member of the Association of Iranian Sculptors, had made the bust based on a portrait selected by Mashayekhi’s family.

The first bust was unveiled a month after the actor’s death on April 2 at the age of 85.

According to Hassanzadeh, the bust was not complete and needed to be modified, and that is why it was returned to the master’s workshop for some corrections.

In a brief talk with the Persian Service of ISNA on Saturday, Hassanzadeh said that this time the bust looks like the actor, and his children have also confirmed the similarity.

“The necessary corrections have been made. The pillar has been shortened so that visitors can easily look at the statue,” he added.

Photo: This picture shows the bust of legendary actor Jamshid Mashayekhi after modifications made by sculptor Reza Hassanzadeh.

RM/MMS/YAW