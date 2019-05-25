Ammar festival launches #Brotherhood to support Afghan migrants in Iran

TEHRAN – The organizers of the Ammar Popular Film Festival have launched a campaign titled #Brotherhood to support Afghan migrants in Iran in response to Iran’s claim that it can’t afford to keep hosting Afghan refugees in a warning to Europe.

“As part of the campaign, the festival has begun screening a lineup of movies on Afghanistan,” the organizers have announced.

“The Commander”, a documentary produced at IRIB Ofoq Channel about Alireza Tavassoli, a commander of the Fatemiyoun Division, an Iranian-led Shia militia active in Syria, is among the films.

The lineup also includes “Maternal” directed by Sassan Fallahfar about the patience of Afghan soldier Mehdi Saberi’s mother for his martyrdom in the Syrian war.

“God’s Mission” produced at Iran’s Study Center of the Islamic Revolution Cultural Front, “Jomeh Gol” directed by Mohammadreza Hajigholami, “The Heirs” co-directed by Mehdi Larui and Hamed Pashai, and “My Son” by Mohammad-Mehdi Khaleqi are also among the films being screened during the campaign, which will run until May 30.

The films have been screened in public centers in the towns of Chenaran, Minab, Nahavand, Farashband, Baghmalek and Nikshahr.

Screenings will also go on in dozens of cities, including Tehran, Yazd, Kazerun, Semnan, Shiraz, Eshtehard, Miandoab and Ramhormoz.

Established by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures, the Ammar Popular Film Festival has been named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of Prophet Muhammad (S).

Photo: A poster for the #Brotherhood campaign launched by Ammar Popular Film Festival.

MMS/YAW