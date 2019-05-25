Iranian journalist Touraj Laroudi passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian long-serving sports journalist Touraj Laroudi died at the age of 68 on Saturday.

With about fifty years of experience, he passed away after a long battle with the brain disease in Tehran’s Treata Hospital.

Laroudi worked in Iranian sports newspapers Abrar Varzeshi, Iran Varzeshi and Keyhan Varzeshi as well as Iranian sports news agencies.

He was known for covering professional wrestling and worked as the league organizer in the Iranian wrestling competition.

Laroudi will be laid to rest at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in Tehran, capital of Iran on Monday.

Iranian sports family express condolences over the death of the veteran journalist.