Paris Literature Night reviews Afshin Yadollahi’s “La Clepsydre de L’amour”

TEHRAN – A French version of late Iranian songwriter Afshin Yadollahi’s collection “La Clepsydre de L’amour” was reviewed on Saturday during the 7th edition of Literature Night, a book reading session organized by the Forum of Foreign Cultural Institutes – FICEP in Paris.

Sixteen other books translated into French were also reviewed during five 40-minute readings, which was attended by writers and translators.

Among the books were “Everything Is Now” by Julia Wolf from Germany, “Until Stones Become Softer Than Water” by Antonio Lobo Antunes from Portugal, “The Budapest Crossing” by Jonas Terey from Hungary, “I Already Told You” by Chen Yuhong from Taiwan and “Nami” by Bianca Bellova from the Czech Republic.

Translated into French by Mithra Farzad, “La Clepsydre de L’amour” (“The Clepsydra of Love”) was published by Candle & Fog, the London-based Iranian-British publishing house in 2017.

The English version of the book, “Sidewalk in the Clouds”, was translated by Caroline Croskery and was published in 2015.

The book is a collection of poems that analyzes the pains and damages caused by the failure of a romantic relationship.

Yadollahi, who was also a psychiatrist, died in a car crash in March 2017 at the age of 48.

Photo: Front cover of the French version of Iranian songwriter Afshin Yadollahi’s “La Clepsydre de L’amour” (“The Clepsydra of Love”).



