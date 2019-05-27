Florian Zeller’s “Mother” to go on stage in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ali Ahmadi plans to stage French writer Florian Zeller’s play “The Mother” at Tehran’s Iranshahr Theater Complex during June.

Written in 2010, the play is about Anne, who was always the happiest when her children were young and she could devote herself entirely to the needs of her family.

Now, the years have gone by and her children have grown up and have lives and loves of their own, leaving her spending hours alone with depression.

Anne is convinced that her husband is having an affair and she starts thinking if only her son breaks up with his girlfriend, he would return home and change her life.

“The Mother” was awarded the Moliere Award for Best Play in 2011.

Translated into Persian by Tinush Nazmju, the play was published by Nei Publications in 2017.

Pantea Bahram and Pejman Jamshidi are the main members of the cast for the play.

Photo: A poster for Florian Zeller’s play “The Mother”, which will be directed by Ali Ahmadi at Tehran’s Iranshahr Theater Complex.

