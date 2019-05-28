Washington Post dirty deal with MBS on Khashoggi 

TEHRAN- The Washington Post which turned into a media critic of Al Saud after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the columnist of this newspaper, finally decides to reduce the extent and severity of his opposition to Riyadh in exchange for a large hush money from the Saudis.

According to Nour News (a website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council) the Washington Post while apparently introducing himself as a critic of the Saudi regime and Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), make a secret and dirty deal with Riyadh that it’s result is publishing a fake news about Iran’s role in destroying Saudi’s oil infrastructure.

On the contrary, the Saudis have urged the Washington Post officials, in addition to reducing their attacks on Riyadh in pursuit of the murder of Khashoggi, to publish some targeted and false news aimed at increasing the power of Al Saud's psychological operations, especially in the West and Southwest Asia.

Informed sources have reported that the Saudis has sent its representative to the United States since last month to make this secret deal.

The publication of the most recent anti-Iranian articles in Washington Post, the first joint collaborative campaign of this dependent newspaper and the Saudis after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

But there are some important points that can not easily be overtaken.

First, the Washington Post's claim belong to 2018, about 15 months ago, and could not relate to recent developments, since at that time, it was not essentially a matter of oil.

Meanwhile, Iran has consistently stated that, unlike the United States, Western actors and Arab allies, have not taken undisclosed action in the region, and declare their actions without any reservations.

For example, in the 33-day Gaza war, Iran declared its support for resistance and the Supreme Leader announced on the Friday prayers that “the Bahraini island accuses Iran of interfering. We are saying here to Bahrain, if we intervene, we would say plainly that, as we announced it in the Gaza Strip. If Iran had interfered in Bahrain, then the situation in Bahrain was certainly being different.”

The next issue is the nature of the Washington Post's claim against Iran. The fact is that the Islamic Republic of Iran is capable of confronting any threat and does not need any proactive action, as it targeted them in the Deirazor in response to the terrorist attack on the building of the parliament.

Moreover, the concurrence of the Washington Post's claim with the anti-Iranian Saudis claim can be seen as a concerted effort to counter Iran's move, as the Saudi regime, in a letter to the Security Council, claimed responsibility for the recent drone strike on its oil facilities was entrusted to Ansarullah Yemen and Iran.

It is clear for everyone that Saudi-U.S. alliance which has failed in confrontation with the will of the Yemeni people with these media war try to hide the inability of the aggressive coalition against the nation and the Yemeni Resistance Forces. In this equation, the media tension of the Trump administration should also be considered because he created the anti-Iranian atmosphere in media looking for first, justification for increasing the dispatch of new forces to the Middle East and secondly, it seeks to justify the sale of weapons to Arab countries that are killing Yemenis and supporting terrorism in the region.

