Night of Destiny observed in Imam Reza (AS) shrine 

People congregated at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on the Night of Destiny, seeking God's forgiveness and engaging in various acts of worship, on Sunday night.

The Night of Destiny, known famously as ‘Laylat al-Qadr’, is a significant night during the month of Ramadan for Muslims all over the world. For it was on this blessed night that the Quran was revealed over 1400 years ago, as a guiding light and mercy.

This night, is found during the last ten nights of Ramadan and will fall most likely on an odd night.

MQ/

