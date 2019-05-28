Rouhani invited to attend GECF meeting in Equatorial Guinea

TEHRAN – Equatorial Guinea (EG) president has officially invited his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rouhani to attend the 5th meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Shana reported.

As reported, Gabriel M.Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea’s minister of mines and hydrocarbons, was received on Monday by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh to hand in EG President’s official invitation.

In the meeting the officials also discussed energy cooperation between the two countries and also issues pertain to the upcoming GECF meeting.

Equatorial Guinea hosts the GECF 2019 meeting which features ministers and heads of state from all GECF nations.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is an international governmental organization which provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among member countries.

Iran, Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela are the permanent members of GECF and Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman and Peru have the status of observer members.

Photo: Gabriel M.Obiang Lima (L), Equatorial Guinea’s minister of mines and hydrocarbons, met Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in Tehran on Monday.