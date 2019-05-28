Iran to hold 3 specialized exhibitions in Iraq by June 21

TEHRAN – Three specialized Iranian exhibitions are due to be held in Iraq during the current Iranian month of Khordad (May 22-June 21), the portal of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported quoting the Iranian commercial attaché to Iraq.

According to Naser Behzad, the exhibitions include Iran’s Ramadan Sales and the Exhibition of Persian Handmade Carpets in Baghdad, and an exclusive exhibition for Iranian goods in Erbil.

“Iran will also have pavilion in Erbil Communication, Electronic and Media Expo 2019,” the official said.

HE noted that the aim of these exhibitions is to strengthen the presence of Iranian companies in Iraq in order to promote mutual trade and establish export networks.

“The Iraqi market is ready to use Iranian quality goods and the presence of well-known Iranian manufacturing and exporting companies can offer them a proper share of this lucrative market,” he added.

Behzad further noted that over 300 Iranian companies are expected to participate in these events.

Easy access through land borders and a great variety of common areas for mutual trade have made Iraq one of Iran’s most important trade partners.

Iran and Iraq’s current trade turnover stands at about $12 billion, and the two countries have it on agenda to increase the figure to $20 billion in the coming years.

In March, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made a high profile visit to the neighboring country, aiming to develop economic and political ties.

EF/MA