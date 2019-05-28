Chabahar Port’s loading, unloading of goods rise 30% in 2 months

TEHRAN- Loading and unloading of commodities in Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar during the first two months of current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21) rose 30 percent compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRIB reported quoting a deputy at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Hossein Shahdadi, the deputy head of Sistan-Baluchestan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department, also announced that Chabahar is ready for on-time unloading of essential goods required inside the country.

The official further underlined the port’s various advantages for exports and imports as well as transit of commodities.

In last November, the United States announced that it would grant a sanctions waiver for the Iranian-Indian port project at Chabahar.

After years of negotiations, Iran has awarded the development project of its strategic Chabahar port to India, and the South Asian country committed $500 million to build two new berths in this port.

Chabahar Port’s exemption from the new round of the U.S. sanctions on Iran is an opportunity for development of transit via this port, according to PMO Head Mohammad Rastad.

This port’s exemption from the sanctions provides the opportunity for benefitting from the potentials and infrastructures of Chabahar which will definitely boost exports and imports, Rastad said, adding that it would be an achievement for the country’s economy.

