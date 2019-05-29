Iranian shorts to compete in Palm Springs festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of five Iranian films will go on screen at the 25th Palm Springs International ShortFest in the U.S. city.

Among the films is “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi, which is about a police investigation into the sudden death of a schoolchild.

“Birthday Night” by Omid Shams about two close friends who face a dramatic situation on their birthday night, and “Umbra” by Saeid Jafarian about a young woman who is looking for her missing partner at midnight will also be screened.

The lineup also includes “The Role” by Farnush Samadi about a couple that is forced to face their crucial decisions and dilemmas, and “Ceremony Night” by Behnam Abedi about a worker who falls from the top of a Ferris wheel.

The Palm Springs International ShortFest will be held from June 18 to 24.

Photo: A scene from “Birthday Night” by Omid Shams.

