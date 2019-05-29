CERAFAIR 2019 to kick off in Tehran in late June

TEHRAN - The 26th International Tile-Ceramic and Sanitary ware (CERAFAIR 2019) is due to be held during June 30-July 3 at Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

According to the exhibition’s executive director Behnam Aziz-zadeh, the event mainly focuses on presentation of Iranian products and introduction of Iranian industrialists, manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the field of ceramic.

Iran’s CERAFAIR is one of the region’s top three events in the tile and ceramic industry and every year it hosts a variety of participants from all over the world.

EF/MA