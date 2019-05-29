Iranian cultural delegation visits Istanbul university 

TEHRAN – An Iranian Cultural delegation paid a visit to the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Foundation University in Istanbul, Turkey, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Wednesday.

The delegation composed of Cultural attaché Kurosh Moqtaderi, Islamic School of Art director Mohammad-Hossein Navvab and the director of the Quran Center of the Endowment and Charity Affairs Organization, Mostafa Hosseini, held a meeting with the dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Mehmet Husrev Subasi.

Ways to expand cultural relations between the academic centers of the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Plans to hold joint calligraphy exhibitions and meetings between artists of the two countries in the field of Islamic arts were also discussed.

Photo: Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Foundation University Mehmet Husrev Subasi (C) holds a meeting with an Iranian cultural delegation at his office in Istanbul, Turkey.

