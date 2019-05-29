Iran’s Zob Ahan secure top spot at Group A: ACL

TEHRAN - Iran’s Zob Ahan FC secured top spot Group A of the 2019 AFC Champion League after playing out a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nasr at the Grand Hamad Stadium on Wednesday.

The rescheduled Matchday Six fixture had been supposed to take place a week earlier in Karbala, but due to security concerns, it was postponed and moved to Qatar, the-afc.com reported.

Both teams had already advanced to the next stage, so it was an opportunity for the two managers to experiment with their choices in what was the last fixture of their respective seasons.

Zob Ahan will play Al Ittiha of Saudi Arabia in Round of 16, while Al Nassr will face Group B toppers; Al Wahda of the UAE.