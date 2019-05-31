Respect for Democracy by Tony Blair!

TEHRAN - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair continues to seek re-referendum on Brexit. Interestingly enough, in Tony Blair's remarks, there is not the slightest sign of respect for democracy and the vote of British citizens! He is precisely the same politician who attacked Iraq contrary to the will of the world public opinion! Everyone knows well that Tony Blair is a war criminal. Brexit continues to be an implicit term in Britain’s political equations. Complicating the process of the British withdrawal from the European Union is a joint measure taken by the British government and European authorities.

Now Tony Blair tries to use the wave created by opposition from a number of citizens and supporters of the two conservative parties and the Labor Party with a Brexit. He has repeatedly stated that another referendum could be held, and, if the British citizens vote against the Brexit, the earlier results of the 2016 referendum can be ignored. He's gone a step further and mentioned that the Brexit can never happen, even despite the public's vote for leaving the EU.

The reality is that Tony Blair plans to exploit the political climate created in England! One of the main goals of the former British prime minister is to once again become an influential figure in his country. Tony Blair seems to have made some secret talks with some European politicians like German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, holding a referendum on the withdrawal of Britain from Europe would be in contradiction with democracy and respect for the votes of its citizens in 2016. However, the London-Brussels agreement on British exit from the EU can once again defeat Blair to in the country's political circles. For the British former prime minister, it does not matter that his country will leave Europe in the form of a "joint agreement" or "disagreement"!

Finally, even if a referendum is held again on the departure of Britain from Europe, Tony Blair does not have the power to revive his lost position in England, Europe, and the world. As already mentioned, the former British PM must be accountable for his numerous crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Middle East in the near future.

