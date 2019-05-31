Theaters in Iran to welcome Eid al-Fitr with new films

TEHRAN – Iranian theaters will add to the funs of Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of the month of Ramadan, by screening six new films on Wednesday.

Director Narges Abyar’s “When the Moon Was Full”, a true love story of Jundallah terrorist group member Abdul-Hamid Rigi, is a highlight of the lineup.

The acclaimed movie is about Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother, Shahab, to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in Jundallah terrorist activities.

The film won Crystal Simorghs in six categories, including best film and best director, at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in February.

“The Indian” by Nima Javidi about a prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s, and “We Are All Together” by Kamal Tabrizi, a comedy with an all-star cast about passengers who survive a plane crash, are among the films.

The selection also includes Qorban Mohammadpur’s “The Devil’s Daughter”, a movie with a cast of Iranian and Bollywood actors.

The film is about Satan’s daughter who intends to repent. She is first asked to find an innocent man to bow down to until her repentance is accepted. Satan’s daughter descends to search for the man.

“Snake Venom” by Javad Razavian and “Mr. Censorship” by Ali Jabbarzadeh will also hit the silver screens across the country.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters of the movies selected to screen at Iranian theaters on Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of the month of Ramadan.

