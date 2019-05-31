Iran, China call for expansion of economic ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand received the Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Pang Sen on Thursday to discuss trade and to pay gratitude for the ambassador’s efforts during his five-year mission in Iran.

In the meeting, Dejpasand emphasized the great potentials for cooperation between the two countries and called for the two sides to take advantage of such capacities in order to expand economic ties.

Dejpasand further thanked Sen’s constructive efforts during his five-year mission in Tehran and expressed hope that the new ambassador would help to further develop bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the strategic relationship between the two countries, he called for the Chinese embassy to continue its efforts for boosting bilateral economic relations.

As reported, Sen also expressed his gratitude for Iran’s finance minister, saying "the economic relations between the two countries has expanded significantly in the past few years.”

Pang Sen’s five-year mission in Iran will soon end.

