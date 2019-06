Fans and mourners carry the coffin of legendary Iranian voice actor Parviz Bahram during his funeral in the courtyard of Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on May 29, 2019.

Bahram, who lent his voice to many leading actors of the world cinema such as Orson Welles, Robert Taylor and Laurence Olivier, died of blood cancer on Monday at the age of 86. (Honaronline)

MMS/YAW