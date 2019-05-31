Moscow company to publish top works by Iranian authors in Russian

TEHRAN – Iranian Poetry and Fiction Foundation director Mehdi Qezeli announced on Thursday that Sadra, a major publishing company in Moscow, plans to publish one book by a contemporary Persian author in Russian every year.

Based on an agreement, which will be signed between the foundation and Sadra, the publisher will select the book from among winners at the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize, he said in a press release.

The book will be translated into Russian at Sadra Publications.

The plan was discussed in Qezeli’s recent visit to Sadra, which has previously published a number of books from Iranian writers.

He also paid a visit to the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow and held a meeting with the director of the museum, Alexander Shkolnik, the foundation announced earlier last week.

Photo: Iranian Poetry and Fiction Foundation director Mehdi Qezeli.

MMS/YAW