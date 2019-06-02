“Delirium” to compete in Bucheon Intl. Fantastic Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Delirium”, co-directed by Vahid and Navid Hosseininami, will compete in the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival taking place in the South Korean city from June 30 to July 7, the organizers have announced.

The story is about a city where the smallest punishment for anyone who opposes the dictatorship is to have an ear cut off. On a rainy night, a man finds an ear on the ground.

The short film had its premiere at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran during April.

Photo: A scene from “Delirium” co-directed by Vahid and Navid Hosseini-Nami.

