Pop singer Amir-Abbas Golab recording music videos in India 

TEHRAN – Iranian pop singer Amir-Abbas Golab is in India recording two music videos.

Golab is accompanied by director Mehdi Falakband and hang drummer Erfan Qaviqalb, the singer has announced in a post on his Instagram.

The singer recorded the music video “King of My Heart” in Turkey last year.

He is planning to begin a concert tour in Iran soon.

Photo: Pop singer Amir-Abbas Golab in an undated photo.

