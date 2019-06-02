Pop singer Amir-Abbas Golab recording music videos in India
TEHRAN – Iranian pop singer Amir-Abbas Golab is in India recording two music videos.
Golab is accompanied by director Mehdi Falakband and hang drummer Erfan Qaviqalb, the singer has announced in a post on his Instagram.
The singer recorded the music video “King of My Heart” in Turkey last year.
He is planning to begin a concert tour in Iran soon.
Photo: Pop singer Amir-Abbas Golab in an undated photo.
