Pompeo says U.S. prepared to engage in talks with Iran without pre-conditions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the U.S. is prepared to engage in talks with Iran without pre-conditions, according to Reuters.

He was in Bern, Switzerland, and met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Pompeo started a Europe tour on Thursday to seek support and a potential diplomatic climb-down to ease rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

According to AP, he was traveling to Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Britain to assure European leaders that the U.S. is not looking for conflict, press them to do what they can to cool the situation, and perhaps open a channel of communication with the Islamic Republic.

His three days in Bern will be the first visit to the Swiss capital by a secretary of state in more than two decades and comes amid public signals from President Donald Trump that he wants to talk with Iran.

After a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday, Pompeo said Washington will not stand in the way of a system Europeans are developing to shield companies dealing with Iran from the U.S. sanctions, so long as it provides only humanitarian and other permitted goods.

“When we think about INSTEX, if it’s aimed at facilitating the movement of goods that are authorized to move, it’s unproblematic,” AP quoted him as saying.

NA/PA

