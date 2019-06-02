Iran to participate in Granatkin Memorial International Tournament

TEHRAN – Iran will participate at the in 2019 Granatkin Memorial International Tournament in St. Petersburg.

The tournament, which was introduced by then FIFA president Joao Havelange in the memory of FIFA’s first vice-president Valentin Granatkin, will be held at the Petrovsky Stadium from June 4 to 14.

The tournament will bring as many as 12 teams together in this year’s competition.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with Russia “B”, Argentina and Armenia.

Russia are pitted against India, Bulgaria, and Moldova in Group A.

Turkey, Greece, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are in Group C.

Sirous Pourmousavi’s team will open the tournament with a match against Russia “B” on Tuesday.