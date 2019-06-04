Summer traffic scheme to begin in a week

TEHRAN – Summer traffic scheme, aiming to increase road safety and reduce car crashes during holiday trips, will begin on June 10, Traffic Police Chief Seyed Kamal Hadianfar has said.

During the Iranian New Year holidays (March 16-April 5), due to poor weather conditions, the number of traffic-related deaths decreased by 17.6 percent compared to the same period last year, he noted.

Vehicle rollover constituted 25 percent of accidents during the Iranian New Year holidays, he said, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

“During the first and second months of this year, traffic related fatalities reduced by 11.6 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively.

“So, in past months, car crash casualties reduced by 2,000 individuals compared to the same period last year,” he added.

He further lamented that four major violations, namely, distracted driving, unsafe speed, overtaking and drowsy driving, have contributed to 82 percent of road crashes occurred in the country.

“In order to avoid such accidents in the summer, a peak travel time for Iranians, we will launch a traffic scheme by the next week, through which many of traffic police forces will stand guard and monitor the roads and highways to ensure travelers safety, he concluded.

Every year the lives of approximately 1.35 million people worldwide are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash, WHO reports. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury.

WHO highlights that road traffic injuries can be prevented. Governments need to take action to address road safety in a holistic manner. This requires involvement from multiple sectors such as transport, police, health, education, and actions that address the safety of roads, vehicles, and road users.

Effective interventions include designing safer infrastructure and incorporating road safety features into land-use and transport planning, improving the safety features of vehicles, improving post-crash care for victims of road crashes, setting and enforcing laws relating to key risks, and raising public awareness.

